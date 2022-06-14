‘Star Wars’ fans don’t want any more shows set between Episodes III and IV

Legacy projects often face an uphill battle to get fans truly invested in the story, with many of them opting to lazily lean into fan service and Easter Eggs to gain interest, as opposed to crafting a worthwhile narrative that’s capable of sinking its hooks into audiences who already know the ultimate fate for many of the characters, with the Disney Plus slate of Star Wars shows being a prominent example.

Obi-Wan Kenobi has proven to be a lot more polarizing than anyone would have thought (or hoped, for that matter), but in the grand scheme of things, the series is only filling in the gaps. We followed Ewan McGregor’s arc through The Phantom Menace, Attack of the Clones, and Revenge of the Sith, and we know he dies in A New Hope, so there are no surprises and even less dramatic stakes.

Similarly, Andor has been given a two-season order that’s set to see Diego Luna headline 24 episodes of television, but everyone knows he bites the dust in Rogue One, so his journey already has a finite conclusion. With that in mind, fans are asking for Lucasfilm to try something different, instead of setting so many exclusives between Episodes III and IV.

Even The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, and Ahsoka are between trilogies, with those three unfolding after Return of the Jedi, but prior to The Force Awakens. There’s no reason why Lucasfilm can’t pick thing up post-Skywalker Saga, but for whatever reason, there doesn’t seem to be much of a vested interest in exploring what’s currently the “modern-day” Star Wars timeline.