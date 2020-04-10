Star Wars Fans Notice Major Error In The Mandalorian That We All Missed

It’s easy to forgive shows like The Mandalorian for disregarding the established lore of Star Wars, especially when you realize that even George Lucas played fast and loose with the continuity of that galaxy far, far away.

Still, a coherent narrative that doesn’t collapse on itself when you think too much about it is the hallmark of every successful franchise, and the Mouse House would do well to incorporate that into their projects the same way they did with the MCU. And yet, when it comes to the world of Star Wars, it’s really difficult to keep track of everything that’s canon as most of the world is unexplored. And even if not for that, the saga spans decades and three different generations of heroes and villains, not to mention republics, empires, rebellions, and insurgents.

As such, it shouldn’t come off as a surprise that some fans have found that a major detail in the world of The Mandalorian doesn’t quite add up. As you know, Jon Favreau’s show takes place five years after the Battle of Endor and the fall of the Empire. At this point, the New Republic rules much of the galaxy and the Imperial loyalists are all but outcasts. So, how is it that there are so many stormtroopers in the series? In fact, where does Moff Gideon get all of these resources to fund such a large army of stormtroopers that essentially make him a warlord?

At this point, we don’t know much about Gideon’s affiliation or his ultimate goal, but just taking a look at his sizable army makes you wonder how such a large group of Imperial forces can operate under the nose of the New Republic. One good explanation would be that Moff is just a puppet for someone who’s pulling the strings from behind the curtains, possibly even Palpatine who, at the time of the series, is getting used to his new deformed body on Exegol.

But I guess we’ll have to wait and see for ourselves when the next season of The Mandalorian premieres on Disney Plus in October. Until then, make sure to let us know your thoughts and theories about the upcoming run in the comments below.