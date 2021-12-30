The Book of Boba Fett kicked off this week, and just as fans anticipated, a classic blue-skinned character made their return in The Mandalorian spinoff show’s pilot episode. The only thing is, it wasn’t the exact blue-skinned character we were expecting ⏤ a surprise, to be sure, but a welcome one.

The series follows Temuera Morrison’s rogue clone as he takes over Jabba the Hutt’s criminal empire on Tatooine, which allows for many familiar elements from Star Wars past to reappear. Tusken Raiders, for instance, play a major role in the premiere. What’s more, Fett also pays a visit to a cantina, at which Max Rebo is playing. Rebo and his band memorably performed for Jabba in Return of the Jedi.

Though he’s gone on to make various cameos in the comics and animated series, this marks Max’s first live-action appearance since RotJ. Fans thus weren’t expecting his cameo. Instead, everyone was geared up for Cad Bane to make his live-action debut. Rumors have been swirling that the bounty hunter — who originated on The Clone Wars and recently turned up in The Bad Batch — will show up on Boba Fett.

As Redditor u/LanreSkywalker pointed out on the r/BookOfBobaFett subreddit, Bane was the blue guy we expected to see but Max was the blue guy we actually got.

While Bane’s day is still yet to come, it seems that no one was upset about Max’s comeback.

Not one little bit.

Ba-doom-tish!

Then again, there’s plenty of time left for Cad Bane to appear on the show, too.

Chapter one not only called back to Return of the Jedi, via Rebo and its flashbacks to how Fett got out of the Sarlaac pit, but it also referenced Attack of the Clones, thanks to newly shot footage of young Boba in the wake of his father Jango’s death. We’ll find out what other connections to wider Star Wars lore The Book of Boba Fett has to offer as it continues Wednesdays on Disney Plus.