‘Star Wars’ fans want to know why there’s no such thing as a podracing series yet

Since being purchased by Disney, Lucasfilm has been churning out Star Wars content at an exponentially higher rate than ever before, with the introduction of the Mouse House’s in-house streaming service only serving to accelerate the volume of new projects.

In the decade since George Lucas sold up, we’ve seen The Force Awakens, Rogue One, The Last Jedi, Solo, The Rise of Skywalker, The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, Rebels, Resistance, Visions, Blips, Forces of Destiny, Galaxy of Adventures, Roll Out, Galaxy of Creatures, Galactic Pals, Jedi Temple Challenge, The Bad Batch, and Obi-Wan Kenobi.

On top of that, we’ve got three new big screen blockbusters in various stages of development, in addition to Tales of the Jedi, Young Jedi Adventures, Ahsoka, The Acolyte, Lando, Andor, and Skeleton Crew. That’s a mind-blowing number of feature-length and episodic titles, but fans over on Reddit have been wondering why the hell the studio hasn’t even contemplated the idea of a series revolving around podracing.

The Mandalorian Season 2 Opener Had A Phantom Menace Easter Egg 1 of 2

Click to skip

Click to zoom

Combining elements of the sports drama, underdog redemption story, and fast-paced vehicular thriller within the Star Wars sandbox has all the potential in the world, especially when there’d no doubt be some criminal elements in the mix given that there’s every chance races could be fixed, bet on, or generally manipulated to favor those in power.

Star Wars isn’t slowing down when it comes to plunging new concepts into active development, so let’s keep our fingers crossed that podracing eventually serves as the basis for a show of its own.