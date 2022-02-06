Despite all the exciting things The Book of Boba Fett had in store for fans this week, the sixth episode ended on a sour note, with Luke Skywalker giving Baby Yoda a choice between becoming a Jedi and forsaking Din Djarin or joining his father figure as a Mandalorian.

The episode cuts to black as Grogu ponders this decision, making fans concerned about his ultimate fate. But according to Disney’s Star Wars canon, we already know which path Baby Yoda will choose next week. If we follow Charles Soule’s The Rise of Kylo Ren comic series, Ben Solo was the first student of Luke Skywalker’s new Jedi academy, implying that Grogu will part ways with the Jedi Master soon.

In “Chapter 6: From the Desert Comes a Stranger,” we see droids constructing the first building in Luke’s new Jedi temple. Even the character himself points out that Grogu will be his first student. However, as you can see below, Star Wars has already determined that Kylo Ren was Luke’s first pupil.

It’s highly unlikely that Jon Favreau or Dave Filoni will retcon established Star Wars lore like this, especially given the care they’ve shown thus far with The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett. To that end, our money’s on Grogu choosing Din Djarin over the Jedi Order, though hopefully, that won’t be the last of the young Luke Skywalker in the live-action Mandoverse.