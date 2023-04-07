‘Star Wars’ sleuths are adamant they know exactly who’s playing Thrawn in ‘Ahsoka’

With the teaser release for Ahsoka early today officially breaking the internet, Star Wars fans across the internet have begun to speculate who exactly is playing the series’ big bad.

For those unfamiliar, the villain and driving narrative pursuit in Ahsoka comes by way of Grand Admiral Thrawn — one of the most iconic villains that the galaxy far, far away has ever seen. Although it’s clear that Thrawn will be playing a massive role in the upcoming Disney Plus show, no one really knows who is actually bringing the character to life.

That uncertainty hasn’t stopped some Star Wars fans from trying to deduce who the heck is playing Thrawn, with many predicting it to be none other than Lars Mikkelsen (The Witcher, Devils).

there’s not a doubt in my mind that lars mikkelsen is playing thrawn, that looks like his head 😭 pic.twitter.com/dvk6xYsbv6 — sarah ✡︎ (@daylightsrey) April 7, 2023

We never thought we’d be asking for pictures of the back of Lars Mikkelsen’s head, yet here we are.

Every #starwars fan google looking for pictures of the back of lars mikkelsen's head after the #Ahsoka #ahsokatrailer dropped #thrawn pic.twitter.com/JVowHT6egx — Ellis Morris (@ElliMorris02) April 7, 2023

I’m convinced it’s Lars Mikkelsen pic.twitter.com/0bf6nhGmsb — stuff liker 🆒👍 (@HawkLikesThings) April 7, 2023

im squinting so hard trying to figure out if he's lars mikkelsen shaped https://t.co/do2tJUd5YY — oskar (@kraytspit) April 7, 2023

Call it whatever you’d like, the back of Thrawn’s head sure does look a lot like Lars Mikkelsen. For now, though, Mikkelsen’s involvement in Ahsoka has yet to be confirmed as many other actors have been rumored to be in the role. Actors like Ralph Fiennes or Benedict Cumberbatch have also been rumored to be playing the blue-skinned baddie.

Still, there’s no doubt that Lars Mikkelsen would make a great Thrawn, and if anyone can get to the bottom of who actually is playing him, it’s Star Wars fans. Thankfully, with Ahsoka‘s August release date, we won’t have to wait much longer to find out.