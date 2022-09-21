‘Star Wars’ stans have absolutely no sympathy for this unfortunate ‘Andor’ character

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Andor‘s first three episodes.

Star Wars fans tend to operate in extremes, especially when it comes to their favorite and least favorite characters. If you win the fandom’s favor, you’ll be beloved forever more but if you irk them then you’ll go down in infamy for the rest of time. And, although we’re only three episodes into Andor, it looks like we have another unfortunate individual to add to the latter category, alongside the likes of Jar Jar Binks and the Power Rangers bikers from Book of Boba Fett.

After being forced to kill two corpo sentries while searching for his sister on Morlana One, Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) turns to his friend, engineer Bix (Adria Arjona), for help once back on Ferrix. Unfortunately, her boyfriend Timm (James McArdle) is jealous of the duo’s close friendship and the secrets they’re keeping and so sends word about Cassian’s whereabouts to the corporate authority.

By episode 3, Deputy Inspector Syril Karn (Kyle Soller) and his men have stormed Andor’s hometown on Ferrix, leading to Bix being roughed up by one of them. Timm somewhat redeems himself by standing up for her, but he is mercilessly shot down for his troubles. While Bix is shown to grieve her partner, fans are not sharing her sorrow. In fact, everyone is celebrating his demise on Twitter like the Ewoks after the Battle of Endor.

Well, they got what they wanted.

Brutal.

“I feel bad for Timm”… said nobody ever.

Anyway…

The moving score felt out of place for some.

Vecna’s glad.

What writing!

Just in case you haven’t got it yet, folks really, really hate Timm.

If Timm has a million haters im one of them. If he has a 1000 haters im still one of them. If he has 1 hater its me. If Timm has 0 haters it means I have left this world. If the world is against Timm then I am with the world #Andor — Phillip✨// ANDOR IS HERE🤞🏾(spoilers for HotD) (@thegreattwig25) September 21, 2022

By the end of the third episode, Cassian had escaped off-world with his new ally Luthen (Stellan Skarsgard), who is clearly about to introduce him to the still-growing Rebellion. Exactly where Bix goes from here is unclear, though, as she remained behind on Ferrix. But, hey, at least Timm’s not going to trouble us anymore.

Andor continues Wednesdays on Disney Plus.