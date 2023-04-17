‘Star Wars’ supporters boldly proclaim ‘The Book of Boba Fett’ does one thing better than any other series

To the delight, or in some cases chagrin of many a Star Wars fan out there, Disney and Lucasfilm have been absolutely spamming new television shows set in the beloved galaxy far, far away ever since the debut of The Mandalorian back in 2019.

While in some cases the resulting stories have been mixed, there’s one thing that devout Star Wars consumers appear to be in agreement about when it comes to The Book of Boba Fett, one specific it does better than any other Disney Plus show so far. The theme song absolutely pops off, says Reddit user ElectricBacon319 over on the r/StarWars subreddit:

By and large, comments on the thread are in absolute agreement with the author of the post. There’s something absurdly simple about a choir humming and intermittently shouting FETT! While backed by an ensemble of string instruments, but good gosh, it’s an earworm that’s difficult to ditch once it settles in your auditory canal. Sure, The Mandalorian’s sci-fi western slow burner is a hype generator, but it doesn’t quite have the same effect as the Boba Fett theme.

While The Book of Boba Fett was disappointing for fans of one of Star Wars’ oldest and beloved characters, given that it ultimately served mostly to further the tale of The Mandalorian’s Din Djarin and Grogu, the music was definitely a saving grace.

Still, whether fans enjoyed the spin-off or not, Jon Favreau has taken the initial run of episodes as a learning opportunity for Star Wars’ ever-expanding small screen universe. Here’s hoping that theme can make a triumphant comeback in a higher-quality second season. In the short term, all we can do is hope and pray that Boba will pop by to say hello in The Mandalorian before the end of season 3.