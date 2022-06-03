‘Star Wars’ supporters ready to burst after gorging on so much fan service

Believe it or not, there is such a thing as too much fan service, but Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni don’t seem to have gotten that particular memo. Since the Star Wars dream team assumed command of the franchise’s small screen output, we’ve been inundated with cameos, crossovers, and retcons we never thought we’d see happen.

In fact, since the first season of The Mandalorian alone we’ve gotten Bo-Katan, Cad Bane, and Ahsoka Tano in live-action (with the latter getting her own solo series), Boba Fett making a bigger splash on the small screen than he ever did in theaters, Luke Skywalker has returned twice in de-aged form across a pair of episodic projects, and we’re halfway through watching Ewan McGregor’s return in Obi-Wan Kenobi, where he’s already squared off with Hayden Christensen’s Darth Vader.

It’s a hell of a time to be a Star Wars fan, then, especially after the sequel trilogy and Skywalker Saga drew to a hugely polarizing close with The Last Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker. Over on Reddit, though, the fandom can scarcely believe that Disney Plus is the canonical gift that simply cannot stop giving.

Looking at the future slate of projects, there doesn’t really seem to be any indication that the bubble is in danger of bursting. Of course, there’s definitely such a thing as too much of giving the people exactly what they want, but for the time being we’re more than happy to sit back, relax, and go for a ride in a galaxy far, far, away that’s been the televised equivalent of a nonstop sugar rush.