‘Star Wars: The Acolyte’ production update may spell bad news for fans

Sad news for Star Wars fans that it has been announced that Star Wars: The Acolyte might be delayed. What was supposed to be a 2023 release date for the new Disney Plus series, was pushed to a later date due to production issues.

Bespin Bulletin revealed that the new Star Wars series will be released in the “later half of 2024” due to the outdoor set still being constructed in England. Bespin Bulletin revealed images of the set’s constructions, showcasing what seems to be a small village. According to the Direct, it reported that shooting hasn’t started yet and predicts that it would begin later around October 2022. The show’s IMDb page states that it is still in its pre-production stage, and there hasn’t been any official announcement when shooting begins.

Star Wars: Acolyte is set to be a female-centric action thriller and would explore a different story within the Star Wars timeline and that would have some influence from The Phantom Menace. Confirmed cast members to take part in this series are Amandla Stenberg (The Hunger Games), Jodie Turner-Smith (True Blood), Manny Jacinto (The Good Place), and Lee Jung-Jae (Squid Game).

Back in 2021, the show’s showrunner, Leslye Headland, revealed that this show is going to be a “political series” and has been delayed multiple times as it was supposed to be released at around the end of 2022. But due to the push for this series’ release date, fans could take the time to enjoy the other series that have confirmed release dates for 2023 such as The Mandalorian season three.