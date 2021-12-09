‘The Hunger Games’ star leading ‘Star Wars: The Acolyte’

We’re just weeks away from The Book of Boba Fett coming to Disney Plus, but the rest of the small screen Star Wars universe is coming together nicely behind the scenes as the expansion continues at pace.

Obi-Wan Kenobi and Andor are both deep into post-production, The Mandalorian‘s third season is currently shooting on Lucasfilm’s California soundstages until March of next year, after which Rosario Dawson’s Ahsoka is expected to move right in. As per Deadline, it looks as though The Acolyte will be immediately after that, with The Hunger Games star Amandla Stenberg signing on to play the lead character.

Set during the end of the High Republic era, the series was created by Russian Doll‘s Leslye Headland and reportedly features a heavy martial arts element. The Acolyte takes place during a period of Star Wars history we haven’t really seen explored in live-action before, and that’s more than enough to make it a hot ticket among the fanbase.

Described as a mystery thriller with a protagonist that’s rumored to be a Sith, details on Stenberg’s role haven’t been disclosed as of yet, but now that The Acolyte has found a lead, we can expect a raft of announcements to follow in the not too distant future, especially when cameras are set to start rolling once Ahsoka frees up space on the backlot.