Disney Plus has been a treasure trove of Star Wars series lately, with many shows releasing or currently in development. One of the shows that has been forwarding the universe on an animated front is Star Wars: The Bad Batch. The first season was released in 2021 and it focuses on a team of clones who were deemed “defective” due to genetic mutations.

Dubbed the Bad Batch, the team grows close to a female clone called Omega and the series follows their adventures as the galaxy changes due to the end of the Clone Wars and the rise of the Empire. The second season of the show is set to debut on Jan. 4, 2023, so let’s let you know how many episodes are in the season, and when they are scheduled to release.

What is the release schedule for Star Wars: The Bad Batch season two?

Image via Lucasfilm / Star Wars: The Bad Batch

The second season of Star Wars: The Bad Batch is set to release on a weekly schedule, just like the first season, rather than dropping all of the episodes to binge at once. The full release schedule for the second season of Star Wars: The Bad Batch is as follows.

Episode 1, “Spoils of War” will be released on Jan. 4, 2023.

Episode 2, “Ruins of War” will be released on Jan. 4, 2023.

Episode 3, “The Solitary Clone” will be released on Jan. 11, 2023.

Episode 4, “Faster” will be released on Jan. 18, 2023.

Episode 5, “Entombed” will be released on Jan. 25, 2023.

Episode 6, “Tribe” will be released on Feb. 1, 2023.

Episode 7, “The Clone Conspiracy” will be released on Feb. 8, 2023.

Episode 8, “Truth and Consequences” will be released on Feb. 8, 2023.

Episode 9, “The Crossing” will be released on Feb. 15, 2023.

Episode 10, “Retrieval” will be released on Feb. 22, 2023.

Episode 11, “Metamorphosis” will be released on March 1, 2023.

Episode 12, “The Outpost” will be released on March 8, 2023.

Episode 13, “Pabu” will be released on March 15, 2023.

Episode 14, “Tipping Point” will be released on March 22, 2023.

Episode 15, “The Summit” will be released on March 29, 2023.

Episode 16, “Plan 99” will be released on March 29, 2023.

So, most of the episodes will be released week after week, except for three chunks of double releases, where two episodes are released in one week, including the premiere week and the week of the final episodes. The trailer for the season showed off the Bad Batch getting into even more trouble as well as featuring some fan-favorite characters like Rex and Bail Organa.

Be sure to check out the second season of Star Wars: The Bad Batch when it releases on Disney Plus on Jan. 4, 2023.