Rebellious clones and fanciful promises of peace take up the spotlight in ‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch’ season 2 trailer

Bad Batch fans, get ready for your first taste of what’s to come in season two, which apparently includes the return of a certain Jedi Wookiee.

Earlier today, Disney released the first trailer for the much-anticipated second chapter of the hit Star Wars cartoon. It should be just enough to whet your appetite before we get the full series, which is slated for release next month.

In the trailer, we see the titular heroes on the run from crab-like creatures and hiding from the Empire. Along with the likes of Hunter, who’s still rocking his 1980s Rambo look, Wrecker, and Omega, the footage introduces viewers to a new addition to the cast, Phee Genoa. Recognize her voice? You should; it belongs to Emmy-winner and standup comedian Wanda Sykes.

Once again, Dee Bradley Baker will voice the Bad Batch themselves while Michelle Ang continues her work as their fellow clone and adopted daughter, Omega. Cheers fans rejoice because Rhea Perlman will also be back as the voice of everyone’s favorite cantankerous Trandoshan, Cid.

Fans of the beloved animated series, Star Wars: The Clone Wars, will be ecstatic to see a returning character from the show’s fifth season. The Bad Batch sprung from the events of Clone Wars, so it makes sense that we will see plenty of crossover between the two shows. What may catch some viewers off guard is the appearance of the Wookiee, Lowbacca. The former padawan managed to survive the Empire’s deadly Order 66, and he’s rocking a Return of the Jedi-style green lightsaber.

If you’re new to The Bad Batch, now is the perfect time to jump in.

Taking place in approximately BBY 19, the series follows the defective Clone Force 99. Created on Kamino as replicas of Jango Fett as seen in Attack of the Clones, they are dubbed the “Bad Batch” for their genetic mutations. However, it’s those defects that kept them from following the Emperor’s Revenge of the Sith’s instructions for the clone army to execute the Jedi.

The first chapter wowed audiences and propelled the series to streaming success. After the season one finale, fans have been clamoring for Hunter and the crew to get back into action. Following months of rumors and speculation, the new season is less than a month away, so it may be time to fire up your Disney Plus account and get a refresher on all things Bad Batch.

Season two will premiere its first episode on Disney Plus on Jan. 4, 2023. In total, it is said to have 16 episodes, which should delight fans. Who knows what other Clone Wars characters we could see by the end?