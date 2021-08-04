Starfleet Academy Star Trek Series In The Works At Paramount Plus

The Star Trek TV universe just keeps on growing. With Lower Decks season 2 right around the corner, and Picard season 2, Discovery season 4 and Strange New Worlds season 1 currently in production, word has just arrived that yet another show is in the works. It’s been rumored for a while, but we can now say for certain that a new project based around Starfleet Academy is in development at Paramount Plus.

The New York Times recently spoke with Trek architect Alex Kurtzman, with the profile piece confirming that not only is the Michelle Yeoh-fronted Section 31 spinoff still happening, another show “built around Starfleet Academy” is likewise coming, with it being “aimed at younger audiences”. That’s as much as we know about this for now, so it’s even unclear whether it’s going to be live-action or animated.

Reflecting on the amount of Trek TV shows there are nowadays, NYT asked Kurtzman how many more fans can expect, to which the EP teased that there’s no end to how far the franchise can expand. “I think we’re just getting started,” he responded. “There’s just so much more to be had.”

The first Trek project primarily aimed at younger viewers is Star Trek: Prodigy, the incoming CG-animated show that’ll feature Kate Mulgrew returning as Captain Janeaway. It’s very possible that the Starfleet Academy series will be pitched similar to Prodigy, as Paramount is clearly keen to capture a new generation of fans to ensure the franchise’s longevity. At the same time, though, the presence of Mulgrew promises that they aren’t leaving old-school fans out in the cold. Likewise, maybe Starfleet Academy could see another classic character return to help train up the cadets.

We might get some further updates on this series once Prodigy kicks off later this year. Before that gets here, though, Star Trek: Lower Decks season 2 premieres on Paramount Plus next week on August 12th.