Stargirl Shows Off Her Powers In Another New Trailer

As you’ve probably heard, another live-action series will soon be joining Titans and Doom Patrol on DC Universe. We’re talking about Stargirl, which is now starting to pick up some buzz after its first teaser trailer was released over the weekend. And with the reactions to it being pretty positive, DC has now gone ahead and given us a bit more to feast on, with this new extended promo.

Seen up above, it features a couple of the same shots as the one from a few days ago but also reveals more of the titular heroine’s powers, as we see her putting her Cosmic Staff to use. Of course, we get a pretty good look at the supporting cast, too, which we’ll come to in a minute.

All things considered, this is shaping up to be another welcome addition to the DC Universe line-up, with the tone seeming more in line with something from The CW, given its more teen-centric and optimistic vibes. It makes sense, then, that the series will be shared between the aforementioned streaming site and the uber popular network, with the episodes dropping first on DC Universe before The CW airs them the next day.

But circling back to that cast, we’re got Luke Wilson as Pat Dugan, Stargirl’s stepfather and the hero formerly known as S.T.R.I.P.E., Brian Stapf as Wildcat, Henry Thomas as Doctor Mid-Nite and Lou Ferrigno Jr. is Hourman. Of course, there’s also the titular heroine herself, with Brec Bassinger inhabiting the role and looking great as the heroine so far.

Stargirl has yet to be given an exact premiere date, but watch out for it to drop in the spring of 2020.