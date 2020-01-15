Which Shows Are On Which Earths Now In The Arrowverse

The CW’s “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover has shaken up the Arrowverse multiverse. Given that the original 1980s comic book event for which the crossover was named was intended to do the same thing, this isn’t a huge surprise. Now, with the final part having aired last night, Arrowverse fans have a brand new set of worlds to get to grips with. These encompass most of the currently running DC shows, with several of them being shown in a quick sequence towards the end of the final episode.

This new multiverse was created in the wake of the previous one, after Stephen Amell’s Oliver Queen/Green Arrow appeared as the Spectre and sacrificed himself to create a new multiverse. And here’s how it all shakes down.

The main Arrowverse shows – The Flash, Supergirl and Black Lightning – will all continue to take place on Earth-1, which has now been renamed “Earth-Prime” (hah, suck it, lesser Earths). As for the rest of the DC shows that have aired recently: Stargirl takes place on Earth-2, Titans on Earth-9, Swamp Thing on Earth-19 and Doom Patrol is on Earth-21. Interestingly, the upcoming HBO Green Lantern show was also included and will take place on Earth-12. Superman Returns also got its own Earth, Earth-96, which may be an indication that Routh’s appearance in the show went down so well that they’d like the option to bring him back.

Of course, all this is only really interesting to a tiny portion of comic geeks who get off on cataloguing the Multiverse (*sheepishly raises hand*). Perhaps the only practical consequence of all this is that Titans and Doom Patrol have parted ways already. The Doom Patrol was first introduced in Titans, but now it seems that their surreal adventures will get their own playground.

With the finale of “Crisis on Infinite Earths” showing the formation of their Justice League, it looks like Earth-Prime has some big adventures to come. Personally, I can’t wait, and I really can’t wait to see how they can possibly top this for the next big crossover.