Arrowverse Fans Are Divided Over Stephen Amell’s Spectre

“Crisis on Infinite Earths” finally returns to our screens in less than a week, with the final two parts of the ginormous Arrowverse crossover airing on The CW next Tuesday. To mark its arrival, the network released a new poster for the event a couple of days ago that gave us our first look at Oliver Queen in his latest guise. Once again, he’s had to become something else, someone else. No, not the Green Arrow, but supernatural superhero the Spectre.

The merging of the Emerald Archer and the avenging spirit has been a highly anticipated development of the climax of “Crisis,” but now that we’ve seen him in costume as the Spectre, not all fans are blown away by his look. Sure, it’s awesome that Ollie’s alive again, but couldn’t they have made his new suit a bit… better?

we were all out here thinking oliver would survive crisis coming back to felicity like some hot, powerful god as spectre… but he looks like an actual corpse eye- he’s still alive but like.. we won but at what cost pic.twitter.com/2rVs1io4UG — 𝒆𝒍𝒊𝒔𝒂𝒃𝒆𝒕𝒉 ✧・ﾟ (@Iightsmyway) January 7, 2020

Maybe it’s just the way it’s depicted on this poster, and the Oliver Spectre will look a lot better in action in the episodes?

Is the costume itself just okay or is it the photo and lighting’s fault that it comes off that way? pic.twitter.com/7nq5s3kRJV — Andrew (@AndrewP04886690) January 7, 2020

On the other hand, some fans love the tease on this poster and can’t wait to see the hero take on the mantle of the Spectre next week.

Oliver really rocking the Spectre Look. the finale of Crisis is already looking awesome. — Robert Pilster Jr. (@PilsterJr) January 7, 2020

See, here’s more applause for the costume.

The suit looks dope! I can’t wait to see what they do. — Andrew BG (@ABG3188) January 8, 2020

But you can’t please everyone, and one of the most popular reactions to the reveal going around on Twitter is this one, which jokes about how far short of the comic book Spectre The CW version comes.

That's not the Spectre, that's the local crackhead. https://t.co/WhVhPrT1yY — MisterBatfleck (@Mister_BatfIeck) January 7, 2020

Oliver’s transformation into the Spectre was teased in “Crisis Part 3.” Though Mia, Constantine and Diggle travelled to Purgatory to bring back his soul, the archer was convinced to remain in limbo by Jim Corrigan (Stephen Lobo), the traditional Spectre. It seems the pair make a deal after this and Ollie becomes the new host for the Spectre, at least temporarily, to aid the Paragons in defeating the Anti-Monitor.

“Crisis on Infinite Earths” concludes with Arrow (Part 4) and Legends of Tomorrow (Part 5) on Tuesday, January 14th.