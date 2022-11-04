Step aside, Vader: ‘Andor’ may have introduced the franchise’s most terrifying character

Star Wars fans have been astonished by the existence of a villain even more frightening than Darth Maul, Darth Sidious and Jar Jar Binks combined, thanks to Andor.

Redditor Shadowwithaspear took to the r/StarWars subreddit to post Doctor Gorst’s (Joshua James) ghastly description of his torture tactics, with the caption “This scene in Episode 9 of Andor was absolutely the most horrible thing we’ve ever gotten in Star Wars on film.”

The scene from Andor‘s ninth episode, “Nobody’s Listening”, showed Dedra Meero (Denise Gough) authorizing Gorst to escalate the tactics used in the interrogation of Bix Calleen (Adria Arjona). Many viewers were stunned by the torturer’s casual sadism and his callous description of the harm he inflicted on others. Gorst’s cold-blooded explanation of how suffering could be used for utilitarian purposes may even have eclipsed Darth Vader’s barbarism.

HalfGriffin gave kudos to the writers for adding an interactive element to the scene by allowing viewers to use their imagination about what the audio used to torment Bix might sound like.

Another Redditor, nincompoopy22, was clearly blown away by the quality of the show and described Andor as one of the greatest live-action Star Wars spinoffs around.

DrDragun was impressed by James’ performance as Gorst and praised the physical expressions he used to communicate his glaringly anti-social character traits.

Another viewer agreed that Andor has upped the ante, describing the series as the “best Star Wars content since Rogue One.”

Andor‘s masterful storytelling stands out for its ability the subtle invitations for viewers to interact with the story with their own insights. The show is more than entertainment — it’s also an experience.

