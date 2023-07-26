Stephanie Beatriz says filming ‘Twisted Metal’ was ‘brutal’

The more we hear about the forthcoming Twisted Metal series on Peacock, the more promising it sounds. The latest example of this can be found in an interview with co-star Stephanie Beatriz as she recounts the “brutal” production experience.

The Anthony Mackie-starring Twisted Metal focuses on a delivery driver tasked with transporting packages from one walled-off American city to the next. The series takes place in a post-apocalypse where all the criminals have been excised from each major city in the country, leaving the no-mans-land in between a Mad Max-like hellscape full of costumed villains and anarchic barbarians. Not only that, but these roving road warriors have vehicles modded to be gigantic weapons with machine guns to match.

Such a premise would no doubt be greatly enhanced if the stakes were somewhat real for the actors rather than having every scene acted out in the comfort of a green-screen-filled studio. Luckily, it seems the show really did complete much of its filming on real locations, if Beatriz’s account is any indication. As the actor explained to Comic Book:

“Anything that we shot that was outside was particularly brutal, only because it was about 104 degrees on average every day in New Orleans […] So, if you can imagine that costume in 104 degrees… not great! In of itself, that was its own form of torture.”

Don’t get us wrong; we’re certainly sympathetic to the hardships that it sounds like Beatriz went through and only want the utmost safety and well-being of any actor in a show or movie. At the same time, we can imagine that portraying the kind of angst of a post-apocalyptic warrior-type will come through all the more authentically with such a real-life struggle backing the performance.

In terms of Beatriz’s character in the show, that is still quite mysterious for the most part, but we do know her name: Quiet. According to the Comic Book article, Quiet endures several hardships in the show, including “being water boarded, branded, tazed, and much more.” However, all of these torturous-sounding scenes were only simulated, of course, except for the apparently unbearable heat.

Check out Twisted Metal on Peacock on July 27.