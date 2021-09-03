Stephen Amell Says An Arrow Revival On HBO Max Or Netflix Would Be Amazing

Early last year, the Arrowverse lost its founding series as Arrow concluded after its game-changing eight-season run. Even though Oliver Queen perished in the “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover event, the fact that the franchise is still going strong leaves the door open for a potential return for the Emerald Archer at a later date. Something that star Stephen Amell would definitely be up for, provided it was a limited or miniseries revival.

While speaking with Smallville‘s Michael Rosenbaum on his Inside of You podcast, Amell was asked if he had been contacted by The CW about a comeback as the Star City hero. The Heels actor revealed that he hasn’t, but he thinks a chance to don Oliver’s hood again for “6 to 8 episodes”, perhaps for an HBO Max event series, would be “amazing”.

“If I had been approached I wouldn’t say, but I have not,” Amell said. “I was thinking about this question as I drove here and….If the opportunity ever came up to like do 6 to 8 episodes of Arrow as, like, a limited series on Netflix or HBO Max – or something like that, or on The CW, as the case may be – I think that would be amazing.”

Arrow ended when it did after Amell himself decided to move on and explore new opportunities. However, it’s clear that the star’s been missing his most famous role ever since hanging up his bow and quiver. During another appearance on Inside of You last year, Amell revealed that he reached out to Arrowverse EP Greg Berlanti and pitched that they do a small-scale Arrow season 8, as a possible replacement for the productions held up by the pandemic.

That idea wasn’t picked up, though, and to date, there’s no word on any plans to bring Oliver back. However, his daughter Mia is set to return. Spinoff Green Arrow and the Canaries might not have got the green light, but Kat McNamara was recently confirmed to feature in “Armageddon”, a five-part crossover that will kick off The Flash season 8 later this year. The event also guest stars the likes of Cress Williams, Javicia Leslie and Brandon Routh.

Arrow‘s Stephen Amell can currently be seen in the wrestling-themed drama series Heels, airing Sundays on Starz.