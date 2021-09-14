Stephen King Has Another Great Netflix Recommendation For Horror Fans
When it comes to horror, some names are synonymous with the genre. Alfred Hitchcock, Dean Koontz, George A Romero, Wes Craven, and Anne Rice, to name a few. Another popular name in horror is Stephen King, responsible for classics like It, The Shining, Carrie, and new favorites like The Outsider and If It Bleeds. His horror style strikes hot and leaves a burn long after you’ve put down his books.
So when King recommends horror, you know it’s going to be good. From short stories and books to film and television recommendations, people listen when King gives something his seal of approval. In August, King shared a new book recommendation, calling Rovers by Richard Lange the best vampire novel he’s read since Let The Right One In.
Today, King shared high praise for Midnight Mass, the upcoming Netflix series by Mike Flannagan starring Zach Gilford, Kate Siegel, and Rahul Kohli.
Netflix shared the trailer for Midnight Mass last week, and the eerie feel of a town in need of a miracle felt tangible, a little like the way we’re all living lately – waiting for some good. However, it’s easy to see that the town quickly realizes that some bad begins to follow with the good they’re receiving. Will the townspeople take note of what’s happening around them in time? If they do, is it worth losing all the miraculous happenings they’re experiencing?
Many fans in the thread are grateful for King’s recommendation and point out that his previously recommended series’ and books have left them impressed.
If you’re counting down the days until Midnight Mass, you won’t have to wait too long. The new series premieres on Netflix on September 24th.