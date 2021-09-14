Stephen King Has Another Great Netflix Recommendation For Horror Fans

When it comes to horror, some names are synonymous with the genre. Alfred Hitchcock, Dean Koontz, George A Romero, Wes Craven, and Anne Rice, to name a few. Another popular name in horror is Stephen King, responsible for classics like It, The Shining, Carrie, and new favorites like The Outsider and If It Bleeds. His horror style strikes hot and leaves a burn long after you’ve put down his books.

So when King recommends horror, you know it’s going to be good. From short stories and books to film and television recommendations, people listen when King gives something his seal of approval. In August, King shared a new book recommendation, calling Rovers by Richard Lange the best vampire novel he’s read since Let The Right One In.

Want a book that will scare the daylights out of you this weekend? ROVERS, by Richard Lange. The best vampire novel I've read since LET THE RIGHT ONE IN. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) August 25, 2021

Today, King shared high praise for Midnight Mass, the upcoming Netflix series by Mike Flannagan starring Zach Gilford, Kate Siegel, and Rahul Kohli.

MIDNIGHT MASS, on Netflix: Mike Flanagan has created a dense, beautifully photographed terror tale that climbs to a high pitch of horror by the 7th and last episode. I believe it starts in 10 days. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) September 14, 2021

Netflix shared the trailer for Midnight Mass last week, and the eerie feel of a town in need of a miracle felt tangible, a little like the way we’re all living lately – waiting for some good. However, it’s easy to see that the town quickly realizes that some bad begins to follow with the good they’re receiving. Will the townspeople take note of what’s happening around them in time? If they do, is it worth losing all the miraculous happenings they’re experiencing?

Many fans in the thread are grateful for King’s recommendation and point out that his previously recommended series’ and books have left them impressed.

Bro, when you recommended Calibre on Netflix, when they went hunting, I literally gasped.



I haven't gasped in years. — Liam Nissan™ (@theliamnissan) September 14, 2021

I’ll take to heart this recommendation from the master. — SusanG (@Saloozalie) September 14, 2021

This is something I appreciate about Twitter,it's like having a direct line to the opinion of experts. For years I would have loved to know Stephen King's opinion on which is the scariest book, movie or TV show he'd recommend and now I can, amazing — Canadian dweeb (@Rob58989939) September 14, 2021

If you’re counting down the days until Midnight Mass, you won’t have to wait too long. The new series premieres on Netflix on September 24th.