Stephen King wholeheartedly endorses ’24’ star becoming the subject of the latest ‘Barbenheimer’ meme

While there are no doubt a lot of people out there who never want to look at another Barbenheimer meme for as long as they live, the fact the two box office behemoths have combined to earn over half a billion dollars after 72 hours in theaters ensures the craze won’t be dying down anytime soon.

In fact, it would be reasonable to expect it to continue getting stronger as both Greta Gerwig’s Barbie and Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer carry on hoovering up as many dollars as possible from audiences all around the world, especially when none other than Stephen King is getting in on the act by sharing memes on his Twitter feed to his millions of followers.

Images via Warner Bros. and Universal

This time around, the subject is 24 veteran Mary Lynn Rajskub – better known as the famous Chloe on the other end of so many exasperated Jack Bauer cries of “Dammit!” – who couldn’t help but express her delight at the iconic character’s evolution on the small screen classic being used as a means to further the Barbenheimer agenda.

It’s entirely apt, too, and the creativity involved in churning out new and highly memeable content just goes to show how deeply the cinematic double-bill of the century has its hooks into cinemagoers everywhere. It definitely won’t be the last time Barbie and Oppenheimer find themselves crossing paths with a completely unrelated film or television project for the sake of a laugh, but at least this one comes with the seal of approval from not just Rajskub herself, but master of horror Stephen King.