‘Storage Wars’: Are Jarrod and Brandi still together?

Whether someone rents a storage locker or stashes random stuff in the basement of their apartment building, most people don’t think twice about all the extra objects they can’t fit into their home. In a sea of dating shows and cooking competitions, Storage Wars brings some excitement to the world of storage lockers (yes, really!). And the A&E show features some fascinating personalities, including couple Brandi Passante and Jarrod Schulz.

While of course viewers watch for the interesting objects that the buyers bid on, the Storage Wars cast members keep everyone coming back. Since they’re such are such a big part of the A&E series, fans want to know if Brandi and Jarrod are still in a relationship.

Did Storage Wars stars Jarrod and Brandi break up?

Jarrod and Brandi’s breakup was explained at the beginning of season 13 of Storage Wars. While a breakup is always the worst, this one is particularly sad since they’re parents of two kids named Payton and Cameron. Fans also might think it’s a shame that things didn’t work out since it’s not easy to find someone who shares the same quirky hobbies, and they both seem fascinated by the weird objects people put in storage lockers.

According to People, Brandi broke up with Jarred when they were done shooting Storage Wars season 12. Since they dated for almost ten years and also filmed two different reality shows together, this must have been a huge transition for them both. Although they don’t seem to have ever said why they ended their relationship, they didn’t disclose to fans that they were broken up for two years. (Considering some people can’t keep even the tiniest secrets, that’s some major self-restraint.)

Storage Wars fans loved the couple so much there was even a spinoff called Brandi & Jarrod: Married to the Job. However, it only had eight episodes in the Summer and Fall of 2014.

There is some disturbing news about the former couple, though. According to Distractify, Jarrod was charged with misdemeanor domestic violence in May 2021 after they allegedly argued at a bar in Orange County, and he is said to have shoved her. When TMZ reported on this incident, the website said there would be a trial in July 2021. While Storage Wars fans know Jarrod was arrested, there hasn’t been an update on this case since.

Also in 2021, Brandi was interviewed by Distractify and shared that things weren’t great between them. She said she didn’t “run into him” much and added, “It’s been three years since we broke up and I would like to say that it was a little nicer than it is but it’s not. It is a little tense but we seem to get through it.”

While fans wait to hear about a Storage Wars season 16, they hope Brandi will return. She’s one of the smartest buyers on the A&E series and kept people coming back to this exciting show with a unique premise for an entertaining 15 seasons.

