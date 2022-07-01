The second part of Stranger Things season 4 finally made its debut on Netflix today and the internet is already losing its mind over the plot-heavy, action-packed 4-hour ride. If you haven’t had the chance to watch the last two episodes, however, the Duffer Brothers want you to keep an eye out for Caleb McLaughlin’s Lucas, who’ll finally be getting his moment in the sun with what the creators are calling a “gut-wrenching” performance.

In a new interview published on Netflix, the Duffers teased the Sinclair duo in season 4 volume 2 by saying that Caleb has delivered one of the best performances in the show’s history. Given the fact that Stranger Things is usually praised for its talented cast and their praiseworthy scene deliverance, that’s certainly enough to get our nerd blood pumping with excitement.

“One of the great joys of the show is that we have gotten to see Caleb and Priah grow and evolve — not just as actors, but as people. Caleb, for his part, is one of the sweetest, most generous people we know, and it’s been inspiring to see that fame has not altered him in any way. As he has grown older, he has committed himself to his craft in a way that is absolutely inspiring. We can’t wait for people to see him in Volume 2, where he delivers one of the most moving, gut-wrenching performances in the history of the show. We’re so proud of him, and we know that this is all just the first part of what is going to be an amazing journey for him as an actor.”

Well, I guess if that tease isn’t going to leave you scrambling for your TV remote to watch the last two episodes as soon as possible, nothing will.

After today’s finale, Stranger Things will return for one last season, set to enter production soon.