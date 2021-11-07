Stranger Things Fan Favorite Trends After Season 4 Episode Titles Revealed

Yesterday saw Netflix open the floodgates to Stranger Things Season 4, with the celebration of all things Hawkins sending the internet into raptures. On top of another teaser trailer, plenty of behind the scenes image and numerous teases of what’s to come, the streamer also dropped the titles of all nine episodes.

The wait to summer 2022 just got that little bit longer for Stranger Things enthusiasts, but at least a vague release window has now been confirmed. On top of that, one Season 4 installment in particular has generated a wave of online emotions, as you can see from the reactions below.

the world when they read "dear billy" pic.twitter.com/w0mgwNK6SU — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) November 6, 2021

guys don’t worry i’m sure “dear billy” is about max talking about her trauma and the bad times she had with him to her guidance counselor or something, i’d say it would be more likely about max rather than billy — cari | st day is over (@filmsbylumax) November 6, 2021

sorry i’m still not emotionally recovered from “dear billy” pic.twitter.com/NZ2RUnsmNm — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) November 6, 2021

oh sadies definitely gonna serve in dear billy alright. can’t wait to see her performance https://t.co/P6HMMPKKBG — ًً (@tokyogfathers) November 6, 2021

‘dear billy’ more like dead billy!! pic.twitter.com/mjdgR30C1n — best of max mayfield (@dailymayfield) November 6, 2021

“DEAR BILLY" sobbing, ripping my hair out, throwing up, hitting my head against the wall. pic.twitter.com/Tey3XuICJL — Jay (@skeletoes) November 6, 2021

episode four of stranger things is always insane. the fourth episode of s4 is dear billy…. yeah i’m terrified pic.twitter.com/jjSwwAqhHI — ً (@wandasvzn) November 6, 2021

Despite largely being an antagonistic asshole throughout his tenure on the show, Dacre Montgomery’s Billy still became a firm favorite among the fanbase, and the tease of his potential return got pulses racing on Twitter. It might be restricted to flashbacks as opposed to a full-blown resurrection, or perhaps the episode in question revolves entirely around Sadie Sink’s Max, but something big is definitely coming.

Stranger Things Day brought the most information we’ve gotten yet about the next outing for our intrepid band of teenage heroes and their ragtag group of associates, which should be enough to tide subscribers over for a while.