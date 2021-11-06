See The Stranger Things Cast In Their Season 4 Costumes

This Saturday is Stranger Things Day, and Netflix has been sharing a ton of new materials to raise the hype for the already hotly anticipated fourth season of the hit show all day long. We got a new trailer, a release window and much else besides. Including these behind-the-scenes images showcasing the Hawkins kids sporting their season 4 looks.

The younger members of the Stranger Things cast have grown a lot since the series began five years ago and that’s reflected in their revamped costumes for this next run. As shared by @NetflixUA on Instagram, these pics see Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven), Sadie Sink (Max), Finn Wolfhard (Mike), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin), Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin) and Noah Schnapp (Will) in their new get-ups — and some of them look much changed from when we last saw them.

For starters, Eleven has altered her appearance pretty drastically each season and the fourth won’t be any different. As this image reveals, El will have much longer hair this time around and, though she’s still wearing a tomboyish checkered shirt, she’s also wearing a dress over it which teases a furthering evolution into a more typical teenage girl. Someone else who’s changed a lot is Will, whose style seems a lot more mature now. And is that Mike wearing something other than a striped top? It can’t be!

Season 4 will be set in spring 1986, several months after season 3 took place the previous July. The Byers, plus El, have since relocated to California but are planning to return to Indiana for spring break. Though El is looking forward to spending time with her boyfriend Mike, viewers can expect things to get very dark once again as evil both human and inhuman resurfaces. Remember, we’ve been told this is the scariest season yet.

Stranger Things season 4 is due to land on Netflix sometime in summer 2022.