‘Stranger Things’ fan pitches a spinoff we can all get on board with

Even though Stranger Things is set to end after its fifth season, there was never any real danger of Netflix giving up on the property. After all, it has to be viewed as the jewel in the streaming service’s crown of original content, so spinoffs were always going to be on the table.

Obviously, we don’t know what these offshoots and continuations are going to look life, but we do at least know that it’s virtually guaranteed to happen. The Duffer brothers admitted that Finn Wolfhard is the only person who knows what’s coming, but that doesn’t mean fans can’t throw some of their own ideas into the ether.

Despite being a blockbuster-sized fantasy series with lashings of horror and sci-fi, one of the best pitches for a Stranger Things spinoff we’ve seen yet wouldn’t even require any visual effects at all. Instead, a simple workplace comedy focusing on two fan favorites has been suggested, and the response has been unanimously positive.

'Stranger Things 4' volume 2 images 1 of 9

Click to skip















Click to zoom

It wouldn’t break the bank, it would allow Joe Keery’s Steve Harrington and Maya Hawke’s Robin Buckley to stick around for a little longer, and the episodic escapades wouldn’t even need to be tied to the rest of the Hawkins mythology. Just two best buds taking summer jobs and getting into all sorts of shenanigans, a format that’s served the television industry exceedingly well for decades.

Are you listening, Netflix? $30 million per episode is fine for Stranger Things, but there are a ton of great concepts that could be explored for a minuscule fraction of the budget, and may end up proving just as popular.