‘Stranger Things’ gets upstaged on the charts by titillating Netflix drama

The reign of spooky-doos from Netflix’s Stranger Things and Resident Evil is over, with a new player dominating the charts with some saucy romance: Virgin River.

Fans are still coming to terms with the climactic ending of Stranger Things‘ fourth season and slowly absorbing any morsels of information on season five, and streaming audiences are now feeling a certain way about another Netflix original series which has catapulted itself on top of the streaming service at #1 spot.

Virgin River’s fourth season has seduced audiences worldwide, amassing a staggering viewership of over 100 million in its first week on the platform. Similar numbers have been achieved in recent months only by the big names of Netflix like Stranger Things, Resident Evil, and Squid Game.

Based on a book of the same name by Robyn Carr, it sees a romance between its two leads Alexandra Breckenridge as Mel and Martin Henderson as Jack surrounded by the stunning vistas of a Northern California town of Virgin River. Let’s just say the town’s name doesn’t remain true with all the romantic intrigue in the series.

Virgin River still has a long way to conquer a record set by Stranger Things though, with it acquiring 900 million more views over the next 21 days to become the most-viewed English-language series in its first 28 days on Netflix. It’s been a rough few months for the behemoth of streaming, with the incoming ad features getting poor reception and leading to massive losses of subscriptions.

Netflix is continuing to fight through their subscription losses, with a recent acquisition announced of Australian animation studio Animal Logic for an estimated $84.4 billion.