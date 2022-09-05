‘Stranger Things’ just won an Emmy for Best Prosthetic Makeup for obvious reasons

One of the most impressive aspects of Stranger Things latest season has won the series an Emmy, with Vecna proving a huge success.

The amazingly detailed prosthetic work for the villain Vecna has clinched an Emmy for Netflix. Winning in the category of Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup, it beat out fellow limited series like Star Trek: Picard, Angelyne, and Impeachment: An American Crime Story.

The category debuted in 2016, but was left in the wilderness before a return at the 2019 awards ceremony. Previous winners have included the likes of The Mandalorian, with Luke Skywalker’s return in the final episode collecting accolades.

It may not come as much as a surprise, given the amount of work put in to making Jamie Campbell Bower into a grotesque flaky-skin monster in the show’s fourth season. There’d been previous behind the scenes clips shared of Bower, with the actor sitting in a chair for hours waiting for all the makeup being applied.

Bower, regrettably, took his time to learn what a Vecnussy is which is an arguable reason to take the Emmy away from the series. Disappointingly, the Emmys did not mention anything around Vecna’s groin region, so fans will be disappointed after being left regrettably horny for the villain.

Netflix’s hit series is set for one final season, with its fifth to be its last. Little is known of what the fifth season will entail so far, but filming is a while off. The entire cast is expected to return, albeit probably not Eddie. Sorry.

Stranger Things is currently available to stream on Netflix, with the show remaining popular on the charts several months from its fourth season airing.