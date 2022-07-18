Watch: ‘Stranger Things’ BTS featurette is all about Vecna

Whether you’re terrifyingly “Running Up That Hill” to get away from Vecna or unapologetically thirsting over the brute baddie, we can all agree that the villain’s intimidating physical appearance and twisted mind games left us completely in awe during Stranger Things 4. Part of Vecna’s chilling appearance was thanks to some jaw-dropping prosthetics used by special effects artist Barrie Gower, along with strong ‘80s horror inspiration from the Duffer Brothers. And in a brand new behind-the-scenes video, the intense overall process of shaping Vecna is showcased for all to see.

The exclusive 8-minute featurette was posted on the official Stranger Things Twitter account, and features star Jamie Campbell Bower discussing the interesting process of portraying the Upside Down villain, along with Matt and Ross Duffer and Sadie Sink explaining Vecna’s visual effects and engaging origin. You can check out the featurette for yourself down below:

mind officially flayed 🤯 a behind the scenes look at the making of VECNA featuring Jamie Campbell Bower, Barrie Gower, the Duffer Brothers and more pic.twitter.com/tiQmjc2tTy — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) July 18, 2022

As many fans are aware, we certainly didn’t see the last of the tentacle-wielding creature in the fourth season. After experiencing several wounds at the hands of fan-favorite character Eleven, Will Byers revealed that Vecna is still alive, just healing and waiting for the right moment to make his grand return. And with this new featurette on display, diehard fans of the sci-fi phenomenon can fully expect that Vecna will be back and torturing our favorites in the fifth and final season of the show, which is set to debut in 2024.

Stranger Things 4 is streaming worldwide on Netflix.