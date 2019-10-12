Millie Bobby Brown Wasn’t Happy With Stranger Things’ Season 3 Finale

We already know what Millie Bobby Brown wants to see in the now-confirmed Stranger Things season 4, but it turns out the actress wasn’t best pleased by the season 3 finale – at least, not at first.

Speaking to Elle, Brown, famous for her role as the physics-defying Eleven, held her hands up to admit that she was “pissed” when she first read the season 3 script. But it wasn’t Hopper’s apparent death that left her in disbelief, but rather Joyce’s decision to uproot the Byers family for a life beyond Hawkins.

The loss (?) of Hopper meant that Millie Bobby Brown’s fan-favorite actually accompanied Joyce, Jonathan, and Will on their new chapter – a chapter that will no doubt form the backbone of Stranger Things season 4. However, as Brown tells Elle, she was initially against the idea of splitting up the group, only to remember that Joyce’s rationale was laid out during episode 3.

I was pissed! I read the script and I was like, ‘What, how is this even possible? Why are they moving away?’ They were like, ‘Didn’t you read episode three?’ And I was like, ‘Oh yeah.’ Because Joyce said she wanted to move away from Hawkins. I don’t know, I just felt really against it.

Stranger Things Season 3 Images Send Us Back To 1985 1 of 7

Click to skip











MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Let’s not forget that this is the same group of kids who saved Hawkins (and potentially the world) three times over, so it’s not too difficult to see how Brown was upset at the thought of the Stranger Things gang going their separate ways – even if she was a little more emotional than her fellow stars.

Via Elle:

When we were filming it, all of us kids said to each other, ‘So how are we all going to cry?’ Because we don’t really cry in front of each other very often. I usually am the one who’s crying in every single scene and the kids have to deal with me listening to [sad] music and they’re like, ‘Oh God.’

It won’t be too long before Stranger Things is back in business, of course, what with filming expected to commence before the year’s end. And Eleven and the gang? They’ll no doubt cross paths at some point during season 4 – it’s really a question of when, rather than if. Ditto for Hopper’s return, it seems…