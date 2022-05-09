‘Stranger Things’ season 4: New character posters unveiled

Fans are already speculating about the implications of some characters who were previously relegated to the sidelines getting a dedicated poster.

A new batch of character posters has been unveiled for Netflix’s upcoming Stranger Things season four.

The streaming service previously unveiled posters for Millie Bobby Brown’s Eleven and Finn Wolfhard’s Mike Wheeler with Noah Schnapp’s Will Byers. We’re now getting character posters for Caleb McLaughlin’s Lucas Sinclair, Joe Keery’s Steve Harrington, Gaten Matarazzo’s Dustin Henderson, Natalia Dyer’s Nancy Wheeler, Priah Ferguson’s Erica Sinclair, Sadie Sink’s Max Mayfield, Maya Hawke’s Robin Buckley, and others.

The images were all released via the official Stranger Things Twitter account. Fans were quick to point out the swag coming in full force for a new character to the show, Joseph Quinn’s long-haired Eddie Munson.

he’s swag — lyn 🦦 | heartstopper xx (@yourcoolgf) May 9, 2022

The Stranger Things account even went so far as to suggest Eddie would be vying for Steve’s crown of the “Best Hair in Hawkins.”

coming for steve's title of Best Hair in Hawkins — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) May 9, 2022

Cara Buono’s Karen Wheeler, Nancy and Mike’s mom, was also given a dedicated character poster after previously being largely a side character. This made one fan wonder if she would have a more prominent role in the upcoming season.

WAIT!!!! IS KAREN GOING TO BE IMPORTANT THIS SEASON????? — michelangelo das tartarugas ninja ¡ (@luizaiziaiiza) May 9, 2022

Taking place three years after the action-packed third season, which was arguably a return to form after the somewhat lackluster sophomore effort, the characters we first came to know as children in 2016 will now be all grown up, for the most part, in the forthcoming final season.

Some of the show’s beloved adult characters — including Winona Ryder’s Joyce Byers, David Harbour’s Sheriff Hopper, and Brett Gelman’s reporter Murray Bauman — have also previously been given character posters, too.

Catch the first half of Stranger Things season four on Netflix on May 27, with the second half of the final season dropping on July 1.