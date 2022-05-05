The boys are all grown up in new ‘Stranger Things’ season 4 posters

After three long years of waiting, the horror-esque fourth season of Stranger Things is set to arrive on Netflix at the end of the month. In preparation, the marketing campaign is in full swing, and two new character posters have now been dished out — which showcase fan-favorite characters Mike Wheeler (Finn Wolfhard) and Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) all grown up. Considering the season is taking place three years after the action-packed third season, it’s certainly no surprise that the show’s main child stars are not actually kids anymore.

The aforementioned character posters were shared on Twitter this morning, where the account @NetflixGeeked revealed the posters of Mike and Will, which can be seen below, and captioned the images with the tagline: “The boys are back.” The posters depict the boys in a sun-kissed backdrop, which certainly points toward a California setting, as hinted at in earlier teasers.

the boys are back pic.twitter.com/P2mkPIFUJc — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) May 5, 2022

In addition to these eye-popping posters, Netflix has already previously shared a cryptic poster of Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) with a shaved head and hospital gown similar to her mysterious season one appearance, along with recent character posters that give the show’s adult characters — namely, Hopper, Joyce, and Murray — a chance to shine.

From what we’ve seen in the official trailer, it’s evident that Mike and Will are likely separated during the beginning of the season, seeing as Joyce uprooted the gang to California at the end of season three. It will be interesting to see how the best friends reunite, but fans can rest assured that the wait will be worth it.

Vol. 1 of Stranger Things 4 arrives on Netflix on May 27, with Vol. 2 coming on July 1.