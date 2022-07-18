‘Stranger Things’ star clarifies that he also ships Eleven and Mike

Stranger Things star Brett Gelman took to Twitter to qualify an earlier tweet he published about being a Byler.

Yesterday, Gelman tweeted his support of a romantic relationship between Mike Wheeler (Finn Wolfhard) and Will Byers (Noah Schnapp). However, he made it clear in a subsequent tweet that he is also in favor of the romance between Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and Mike, while compassionately advocating for Will.

Let me be clear that I also ship Eleven and Mike. If that’s what’s meant to be. Regardless I hope Will finds love as well as love for himself and who he really is. No one should feel ashamed for who they are and who they love. — Brett Gelman (@brettgelman) July 17, 2022

Gelman’s co-star Schnapp recently confirmed fans’ long held suspicions that Will “100% loves” Mike.

In his previous tweet, Gelman admitted that he is a Byler “under the right circumstances”. Byler is a portmanteau of Will and Mike’s surnames.

Gelman wanted fans to know that he is not rigid in his support of either pairing. Ultimately, it seems that he is a fan of Will and would like to see the character develop a healthy love of self and find a caring romantic partner regardless of who that turns out to be.

Gelman plays the hilarious investigative journalist and accidental hero Murray Bauman on the hit Netflix series. He has a prominent role in Season 4, decoding a Russian cipher and sneaking behind the Iron Curtain to liberate Jim Hopper (David Harbour) with Will’s mom Joyce Byers (Winona Ryder). Though his character manages to survive Season 4, Gelman says it’s still unclear how things will play out for Murray in Season 5.

Not everyone ships Eleven and Mike’s romance, though. Some fans recently complained about Mike’s passive attitude toward his love interest.

Stranger Things is streaming on Netflix.