‘Stranger Things’ supporters want a Hawkins legend brought back in from the cold

Stranger Things fans are longing for the return of one of the most likable supporting characters from previous seasons.

Redditor TylerDurdenIg asked why everyone seemed to have forgotten about Scott Clarke (Randy Havens) and posted a still photo of the Hawkin’s Middle School science teacher in his trademark sweater vest and tie.

Mr. Clarke was a wise and encouraging figure in previous seasons. By helping Mike Wheeler (Finn Wolfhard), Lucas Sinclair (Caleb McLaughlin), and Dustin Henderson (Gaten Matarazzo) with their extracurricular science projects, he unknowingly assisted them in their quest to find their missing classmate Will Byers (Noah Schnapp).

In Season 4 the boys started high school, leaving the bright and affable Mr. Clarke behind. However, a number of Stranger Things fans miss his methodical way of thinking and are hoping that the writers will include him in the next series. Some Redditors, like Psychological-Ad3093, even tried to imagine how his resurgence might play out.

SodaPopGurl toyed with the idea of Mr. Clarke’s return as Hawkins’ rescuer.

Resident Jacket 7086 shared that the Duffer brothers teased that Season 5 will return to foundational aspects of the first season, which might mean that Mr. Clarke could pop up in some context.

A Redditor called MasterChief49 shared their personal hypothesis of what might have happened to clever Mr. Clarke.

Despite the playful speculation in the Stranger Things subreddit, what lies ahead for Mr. Clarke and the other residents of Hawkins remains a captivating mystery. Nevertheless, the show’s crafty writers are known for their fondness for predictive dialogue, which offers a perfectly valid reason to rewatch Season 4.

Stranger Things is currently streaming on Netflix.