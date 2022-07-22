‘Succession’ star Sarah Snook joins the cast of Hulu’s ‘Koala Man’

New additions have been revealed for the cast of Hulu’s upcoming animated series Koala Man, and joining Hugh Jackman will be Sarah Snook.

According to a report by Deadline, the Succession star was announced to be a part of the show at San Diego Comic-Con on Thursday. Also announced was Australian comedian Demi Lardner.

Snook will be playing a character called Vicky, the wife of the show’s main character Kevin, whose secret identity is Koala Man. Vicky isn’t happy that Kevin’s reliability has dropped due to being Koala Man, and she hopes he will soon snap out of this “bizarre mid-life crisis”. She’s also having some problems of her own, searching for her passion after seeing how dedicated Kevin has become to being Koala Man.

Lardner will voice their daughter, Alison. She is described as “almost sociopathic, ruthlessly intelligent, determined, and manipulative”. Her goal is to become the most popular kid, even if it requires taking down every other child ahead of her in those rankings.

These two additions join the already revealed cast for the show which includes creator Michael Cusack, who will voice Kevin and his son Liam, and of course, Hugh Jackman who voices Big Greg the head of Dapto town council, and its most popular man.

Koala Man is a collaboration between Cusack and Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland. Right now the eight-episode first season of the show has no scheduled release date, however, when it does arrive, it will be exclusive to Hulu.