‘Supacell’ season 2 release window, cast, plot, and more

There’s nothing like the excitement of discovering a new Netflix series… and nothing like the agony of waiting to see whether there will be a new season. Thankfully, the streaming service made a super speedy decision (pun intended!) and renewed Supacell. Considering that season 1 premiered in late June 2024, this is the most wonderful news ever.

Fans absolutely love the new series, which centers around five Black characters who live in South London, have sickle cell disease, and each have their own power. After taking a moment to jump for joy, let’s hear more details about season 2 (and dream about the coolest superpower to have).

When will Supacell season 2 come out?

Image via Netflix

Variety reported on August 13th, 2024 that Netflix renewed Supacell. While viewers would love to know when they can catch the next episodes, a release date hasn’t been shared yet.

Fans can likely expect to see Supacell season 2 in 2025 or 2026… but 2026 might be a more realistic date. Since the second season was just announced, the writers need time to craft the second season’s story, and of course, the episodes will need to be filmed and edited. Hopefully it won’t take as long as season 5 of Stranger Things. That would just be cruel!

Who are the cast members in Supacell season 2?

Photo via Netflix

Although there hasn’t been an official cast announcement for the second season of the Netflix series, the five main actors will likely come back since they’re the superheroes at the heart of Supacell. This includes Josh Tedeku, Calvin Demba, Tosin Cole, Eric Kofi-Abrefa, and Nadine Mills.

The five superheroes include fast Rodney, strong Andre Simpson, psychic Sabrina Clarke, invisible Tayo “Tazer” Amusan, and Michael Lasaki, who has the superpower of teleportation and changing time. There’s one important and beloved character who might not return, given that stunning moment in the Supacell season 1 finale (but no spoilers here because this show is too good and everyone needs to watch it).

What is the plot of Supacell season 2?

Photo via Netflix

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Rapman talked about the big moment at the end of the first season and how that will affect the next one. He said, “it makes Michael a completely different person. It makes it a completely different story.”

Besides that, Rapman hasn’t discussed concrete details about what will happen in Supacell season 2. It totally makes sense that he would want that to be a fun mystery. But fans can guess that the second season will have the perfect balance of exciting superhero storylines with relatable issues, just like the first season. Rapman did compare the first season to Batman Begins in an interview with Netflix.tudum.com, and teased that “Season 2 is when you really see what they become.”

In an interview with Digital Spy, Rapman said “Our people are normal people. Bills to pay, relationship problems, family issues, trauma, PTSD.” He explained that since the characters are going through a lot, it’s not super simple or fun when they realize they have powers.

The showrunner also told THR that the show will still, of course, focus on the experience of having sickle cell disease. He said, “I think it’s a Black cast show, but I wouldn’t call it a Black show.” He added, “What I did want to put in there was just the Black experience.”

What other details are known about Supacell season 2?

Nothing else is known about Supacell season 2, but fans will of course keep their eyes out for more info. One compelling question is what the episode count for the second season will be. Since season 1 had six episodes, it would make sense for season 2 to have the same. But more Supacell is always good news, and fans wouldn’t say no to a longer second season that spends more time on each amazing character.

