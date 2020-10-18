Supergirl Star Reveals Filming Has Begun With Martian Manhunter Tease

There was a time when studios operated on precise schedules. Now, however, most production companies, especially those with annually recurring TV shows, have to work around the Coronavirus pandemic.

This is why it’s always great news nowadays to hear that producers and their teams have been able to resume shooting on their titles. To that end, fans of the Arrowverse will be glad to know that their favorite CW series, including The Flash and Supergirl, have started filming again.

In the case of the latter, this will be a defining year. After all, the network recently announced that the program will come to an end with the sixth season. The Girl of Steel’s run may not have been as acclaimed and popular as The CW predicted, but no one can deny that Melissa Benoist’s Kara Danvers was a wholesome if not downright fitting addition to the multiverse of heroes on the small screen. Besides, the show has found its footing over the years with a dedicated fanbase, albeit a small one. So, even for their sake, the cast and crew will have to stick the landing.

But it seems that it’ll be a while before season 6 comes along. The actor behind Martian Manhunter, David Harewood, recently took to Twitter to announce that filming has only just begun on Supergirl, and will continue through 2021. He also shared a photo of himself in costume as J’onn J’onzz, which you can check out below.

Of course, we still don’t know how the writers wish to conclude Kara Zor-El’s story. With Arrow, Oliver Queen bowed out by making the ultimate sacrifice, but the story of Green Arrow was always darker and grittier compared to his other CW counterparts.

As such, we wouldn’t be surprised if the Girl of Steel got her happy ending after everything she’s been through. What’s more, the latest rumors seem to suggest that Melissa Benoist will reprise her role in other Arrowverse shows when Supergirl comes to a close, which is further proof that fans can expect the Kryptonian to stick around for at least a little while longer.