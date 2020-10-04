Melissa Benoist Will Reportedly Return As Supergirl After The Show Ends

A couple of weeks ago, we learned the shocking news that Supergirl is coming to an end with its sixth season. The Girl of Steel’s show has been a cornerstone of the Arrowverse for half a decade now and Melissa Benoist’s heroine is a fan favorite, so DC lovers are understandably crushed. A new report, however, teases that Supergirl‘s ending won’t be as conclusive as Arrow‘s and will allow for Benoist to return as Kara Zor-El for guest appearances elsewhere.

Mikey Sutton of Geekosity says that his sources have informed him that the plan is for Benoist to come back for crossovers and the like following the climax of Supergirl season 6. Though it doesn’t sound like any concrete plans have been drawn up yet, Sutton claims that the Kryptonian hero will “eventually return” on either The Flash, Superman & Lois or any of the other Arrowverse shows out there.

What’s more, his scoop may also reveal how Kara’s story will be wrapped up in season 6. It’s said that she’ll leave 21st century National City behind to travel to the future to join the Legion of Super-Heroes – or, more specifically, her former beau Mon-El (played by Benoist’s husband, Chris Wood). This has become a popular fan theory since we learned the news, so it would make sense for the show to go out like that.

Unlike the gritty adventures of Oliver Queen, which really only could’ve ended with the Emerald Archer’s self-sacrifice, Supergirl is a much more optimistic series, so it fits that it would conclude with Kara going off into a bright future. And with the promise that we’ll see her again now and then.

Supergirl is already back in production, with Benoist – who recently gave birth to her first child – returning to work at a slightly later date. Season 6 kicks off on The CW in early 2021.