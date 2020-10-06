Supergirl’s Ending Has Reportedly Been Revealed

Last month, we learned the sad news that Supergirl will be coming to a close with its sixth season in 2021. That makes it the second Arrowverse series to conclude following Arrow ending after its eighth season earlier this year. As fans know, Stephen Amell’s Emerald Archer sacrificed himself for the entire multiverse in “Crisis on Infinite Earths.” But will the Girl of Steel go out the same way? Or will her show wrap up on a more hopeful note?

That remains to be seen, but a new report from scooper Mikey Sutton of Geekosity may have revealed what The CW has got planned. According to the tipster, the showrunners have no intention of killing off Kara Zor-El. Though ratings were too low to keep the series afloat, everyone is keen for Melissa Benoist to return as the heroine every now and then in the yearly Arrowverse crossovers. So, don’t expect season 6 to be the last time we see Supergirl.

Instead of killing her off, Sutton’s sources have told him that the final season will see Kara elect to leave 21st century National City and travel to the far future where she’ll join the Legion of Super-Heroes and, more specifically, reunite with former beau Mon-El (as played by Benoist’s real-life husband Chris Wood).

Mon-El has to be the most popular of Kara’s love interests, with the couple’s natural chemistry obviously creating sparks on screen, so this would be a neat way of wrapping up the series. The heroine gets a happy ending and the door is open for her to zip back to the past anytime she wants. It’s already been a popular fan theory prior to Sutton’s report, too.

For now, though, we’ve still got the 20-part sixth season to go when Supergirl returns to The CW in early 2021. Filming has already begun, with production initially working around Benoist – who’s just given birth to her first child – before she returns at a later date.