New Supergirl Trailer Sets Up The Season 5 Premiere

We don’t have long to wait until the fifth season of Supergirl, which promises to maintain The CW series’ high quality. And to get us excited, the network has now dropped a new trailer for the premiere, which you can see above.

Likely just promoting the season 5 launch episode “Event Horizon,” the extended promo catches us up on where Kara is in relation to Lena Luthor and the rest of the Supergirl team, as well as several clues about the direction the show will go in this year. We also get to see glimpses of set-up for the upcoming “Crisis on Infinite Earths.”

Although the trailer repeats some of the familiar beats of the previous teaser, including the conflicted vision of Lena Luthor as she looks for vengeance against Kara, we also get a better look at new villains such as Midnight. The latter, an otherwordly antagonist we reported on earlier this year, is being introduced as a significant threat to National City. How this will tie into the previous trailers’ focus on longer season arcs such as Leviathan and a female Brainiac is yet to be clarified, though.

In “Crisis on Infinite Earths” terms, we briefly see the Monitor seemingly giving J’onn J’onzz the chance to take revenge against a brother who “wronged” him. Furthermore, we get another look at Kara’s new costume (with pants!) that appears to rely on some form of nano-tech. The same technology might also play into the return of Jack Spheer/Biomax, a character presumed dead since season 2, who may be teaming up with the supercharged Lena Luthor.

There’s a lot to be excited about, then, going into Supergirl‘s fifth year, which will shift away from the political arc of the fourth run and see the departure of a key cast member. According to our sources, “Crisis on Infinite Earths” will reportedly make this the last year for the show’s Earth-38 setting as well, so be sure to tune in to The CW series when it launches on October 6th to keep up with the action.