Supernatural Fans Are Heartbroken Over [SPOILERS] Death

After a record-breaking 15 seasons, Supernatural is no more, and the show decided to go for broke with yesterday’s series finale as it went so far as to kill off one of its leads. Er, again. Shortly after Castiel sacrificed himself in a previous episode, the finale, “Carry On,” saw one of the Winchester brothers meet their final end. And the fans are heartbroken.

The brothers’ last hunt had them rescuing some kids from a mask-wearing vampire cult, led by a former foe from one of the series’ early episodes. But though they were able to take care of the vamps easily, Dean was impaled on a piece of rebar in the ensuing melee, which had fatal consequences. The brothers had a heartbreaking goodbye, with Dean making Sam promise that he would be alright without him. The older sibling then passed over into heaven, where he was greeted by some familiar faces. Many years later, after a long, full life, Sam then too passed away and was reunited with Dean.

It’s fair to say this is the ending no one wanted. After everything they’ve been through, fans wanted to see the brothers stick together and lead happy lives. What’s more, Dean has fought everything that the universe has thrown at him and come out on top and yet he dies in this way. The finale is drawing near-Game of Thrones level controversy online, then, and here are just some of the reactions going around on Twitter.

actually kind of … iconic of the supernatural writers to make one of their main characters who’s literally been to hell and back die of tetanus — alex (@jintual) November 20, 2020

#Supernatural Fans: S5: Dean lives a normal life, Sam apparently in Hell.

Fans: OH MY GOD, BEST FINALE EVER, DEAN GETS A NORMAL LIFE, SAM DIES IN BATTLE

S15: Sam lives a normal life, Dean dies in battle and is in heaven

Fans: OMG, WORST THAN GOT, WHAT HAVE THEY DONE? … — Carlos Thadeu (@Carlos__Thadeu) November 20, 2020

Dean literally dies for no reason at all??? For sams man pain??? Huh??? What???? #Supernatural — i hate this show (@carryoncas) November 20, 2020

How is this supposed to make us feel better?!

how is this supposed to make us feel better tho ? just because they're both in heaven it doesn't mean everything is alright.. Dean fucking sacrificed himself all his life, he never got a moment of peace! He deserved to live a long, happy life as much as Sam 💁🏻‍♀️ #Supernatural — simonne | was @smalltalkvol6 🐝 (@darlinxspallom) November 20, 2020

No Dean/Cas reunion? No thanks.

So what? Cas got out of the empty with no explanation whatsoever and never tried to contact Dean or Sam? Dean never got to live his “free will” life the one he fought GOD HIMSELF FOR?? Sam ends up with random woman? Fuck this shit #Supernatural — Feern ~ you changed me (@oxymoronFern) November 20, 2020

how I feel after that finale #Supernatural pic.twitter.com/oSaghbX48O — lauren | spn spoilers 🎄 (@softcxstiel) November 20, 2020

⚠️SPOILER SUPERNATURAL ⚠️ I'm still heartbroken. I'm still pissed. Dean deserved better. Cas deserved better and even Sam. But this show has a special place in my heart and always will have. Sam, Dean and Cas are my family and I won't let them go. Ever ❤️#Supernatural — 𝑀𝑎𝑟𝑡𝑖𝑛𝑎🍁𝓦𝓲𝓷𝓬𝓱𝓮𝓼𝓽𝓮𝓻 𝓰𝓲𝓻𝓵 🍂 (@swanchester95) November 20, 2020

A whole Day at Work & I still want to scream & cry over that #Supernatural Final! I'm just in the worst Mood & it clearly showed for everyone today! I can't believe what they have done to Dean! He didn't deserve to die in the most stupid way! I'm just so Heartbroken and Angry! pic.twitter.com/uQqRz0bk19 — Julia Unterberger (@Miss_JU007) November 20, 2020

I can’t even say the words supernatural right now. i can’t even look at anything about Dean or Castiel without feeling to heartbroken. y’all really took my shoe away from me and now i have nothing left. — kayla♡ (@kxylxaa) November 20, 2020

Thank you @JensenAckles for giving us Dean Winchester❤❤ I'm heartbroken, this is my 1 favorite series and will always be. And thank you @jarpad for giving us Sam Winchester @cw_spn #Supernatural #SPNFamilyForever https://t.co/2yWIGyyybo — Dezna E. Torres Hernández (@Skye_Jace) November 20, 2020

I was heartbroken, literally my heart broke when Dean died, and then Sam, but Jack and Cas saw to it that the boys would have the heaven they deserved, and that was so uplifting to hear, "It's a big new world" "where everyone is together" Epic and Beautiful. #Supernatural — Lou_ell_ah (@Lou_ell_ah) November 20, 2020

The finale was?? really good?? SURPRISINGLY SO. But god Dean's death is just hitting me on delay, and I'm so heartbroken about it. The fucking FUNERAL PYRE.#SupernaturalFinale #Supernatural — Hope Zane (@lovetincture) November 20, 2020

I love #Supernatural and I will for the rest of my life, but I'm sorry. That ending left me heartbroken. Not in a satisfying, moving way. Cas deserved to be in that finale. Sam deserved more than a 5 min montage. Dean deserved to see his friends. I'm just disappointed. — reluctant mom friend (@mirasisko) November 20, 2020

I’m just sad. It wasn’t what I expected. I’m so heartbroken. Dean! Dean!!! #deanwinchester I wish it had been left open ended. I’m going to ugly cry for days. #Supernatural #SPNFamilyForever #SPNFinale #SupernaturalFinale — Emily Winchester – 15 Years of Love #Supernatural (@DearEmily33) November 20, 2020

We’ll have to wait for the dust to settle before we can properly see how this episode will go down, but it definitely looks like Supernatural may have delivered yet another contender for the most controversial TV finale ever.