Supernatural Star Jared Padalecki’s Arrest Video Leaks Online

Jared Padalecki, who most would probably know for his time playing Sam Winchester on the hit TV series Supernatural, was arrested over the weekend for assault and public intoxication.

From what we understand, the actor now faces two counts of assault and one count of public intoxication, after he struck a bartender and the general manager of Stereotype, an Austin, Texas-based club. And while Padalecki and his team have been keeping quiet on the incident over the past few days, TMZ has now obtained video footage of it which seems to show him wrestle with a friend before trying to get him in a headlock. Ultimately, Padalecki was restrained by police and you can view the arrest for yourself in the clip up above.

Neither The CW or Warner Bros. have commented on what happened just yet, but from what we understand, production on Supernatural will not be impacted in any way. And, quite frankly, we imagine the whole incident will blow over pretty soon, as these things tend to do.

In any case, the 15th (and final) season of Supernatural is currently underway and will run for 20 episodes in total, before things wrap up for good. Production, meanwhile, is now at around the midway point with Padalecki set to return to Vancouver later this week to resume filming.

As for what comes next, well, the actor’s already signed up for a reboot of Walker, Texas Ranger, which is now in development at The CW. It’s still early days yet for the project, but we don’t imagine this unfortunate event will have any impact on it. As always, though, stay tuned for further updates as we’ll be sure to share them should any arise.