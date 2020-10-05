Swamp Thing Motion Posters Tease Arrowverse Crossovers

Last year, DC Universe tragically cancelled Swamp Thing after just one season, but this fall – like Swampy himself – it’s getting another chance at life. The CW has acquired all 10 episodes of the DC horror-themed show and its kicking off its network TV debut this coming week. Not only that, but these cool motion posters tease that it’s now well and truly part of the Arrowverse.

The official Twitter accounts for the various shows hyped up Swamp Thing‘s arrival with eerie motion posters which see the series’ own promotion corrupted by green tendrils. “There’s something in the water…” reads the caption of each post, while they also bear the tagline, “Beware the Bayou.”

Check out the creepy motion posters for Legends of Tomorrow, Supergirl, The Flash, Black Lightning and Stargirl below:

There’s something in the water… pic.twitter.com/Xv4Af4QPFl — DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (@TheCW_Legends) October 2, 2020

There’s something in the water… pic.twitter.com/82aEjWsIXS — Black Lightning (@blacklightning) October 2, 2020

There’s something in the water… pic.twitter.com/bs62dh1F7l — The Flash (@CW_TheFlash) October 2, 2020

The interesting thing about these motion posters is that they hint that Swamp Thing now has a place in the Arrowverse, which suggests there’s a chance that The CW could pick up the series for new seasons. This is what fans have been hoping for ever since they heard the news that they had acquired the rights for it. After all, Stargirl was initially a CW/DC Universe co-production but will be a purely CW project going forward. Network chief Mark Pedowitz has also not ruled out the idea of more Swamp Thing.

That said, we know that there were a multitude of complicated reasons that it got cancelled in the first place, ranging from creative differences behind the scenes to a problem with tax rebates not coming through. So, it’s possible that it’s too messy a situation to unpick. Whatever happens on that front, at least Swamp Thing season 1 now has the opportunity to be enjoyed by a whole new audience.