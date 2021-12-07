Sylvester Stallone leading TV show from ‘Yellowstone’ and ‘Boardwalk Empire’ creators

Despite enjoying such a long and illustrious career, which has seen him star in a number one box office hit in every decade since the 1970s, Sylvester Stallone has never played a recurring role on television. The closest he came was appearing in two episodes of Las Vegas, but that’s about to change.

As per Deadline, the 75 year-old action icon has signed on to star in and executive produce Kansas City for Paramount Plus, and the project comes packing some heavyweight small screen talent. The co-creators of the series are Taylor Sheridan and Terence Winter, who should be more than familiar to fans of prestige episodic drama.

Sheridan has been one of the key creative driving forces behind Yellowstone, prequel 1883 and Mayor of Kingstown, while Winter wrote for The Sopranos and developed Boardwalk Empire. Throw Stallone into the mix, and Kansas City is going to be appointment viewing.

Sly plays an Italian mobster in New York City, who finds himself forced to relocate to the titular locale. Having upped sticks and moved to rural Missouri, the actor’s Sal is faced with the unenviable task of rebuilding is criminal organization under vastly different surroundings and circumstances. Stallone, Sheridan and Winter collaborating on Kansas City is big news, and we can’t wait to see how it turns out.