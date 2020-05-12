Sylvester Stallone’s Stakar Reportedly Getting His Own Disney+ Show

When Sylvester Stallone was first announced to be joining the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, most people figured that his character would be set up to play a prominent role in the series going forward. After all, you don’t cast one of the most instantly recognizable actors on the planet in a blockbuster comic book sequel just to give them a couple of throwaway scenes and then be done with it.

We thought we had gotten our answer during one of Vol 2.’s numerous post-credit scenes when Stallone appeared alongside a team based on the original comic book incarnation of the Guardians with Michael Rosenbaum’s Martinex, Ving Rhames’ Charlie-27, Michelle Yeoh’s Aleta Ogord and Miley Cyrus’ Mainframe. Assembling such a raft of famous faces to share the screen together for just a few seconds was a clear indication that something bigger was in the works, possibly even a big screen spinoff for Stallone’s crew.

However, we’ve now heard from our sources – the same ones who told us that She-Hulk and Ms. Marvel shows are coming to Disney + – that while Stallone and his Ravagers will indeed play a part in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, they’re also reportedly set to headline their own Disney Plus series that will take place after the events of James Gunn’s threequel.

According to our intel, the project is only in the earliest stages of development right now but the plot will apparently focus on the team attempting to save an as-yet-unnamed planet from being taken over by a Kree invasion, with Rosenbaum, Rhames, Yeoh and Cyrus all wanted to reprise their roles. Of course, an action-heavy sci-fi show with a star-studded cast seems like an incredibly expensive proposition, but the upcoming MCU series are already set to cost more than a pretty penny, and a Guardians of the Galaxy spinoff that would see Sylvester Stallone take his first-ever starring role on the small screen over 50 years into his career is no doubt a hugely exciting proposition.