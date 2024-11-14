‘THAT is awesome!’: ‘Chicago Med’ fans celebrate an OG’s return while processing another popular character’s stunning news

Chicago Med already scared everyone when Sharon Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson) was stalked in the Halloween episode. Season 10, episode 7, “Family Matters,” saw another character in an impossible situation. Who knew working as a doctor wasn’t easy?

But, first, let’s chat about the amazing development that fans are super enthusiastic about. The season 10 fall finale promo showed Sarah Reese (Rachel DiPillo) returning to the show.

As one fan wrote, “THAT is awesome!!!!!” Another shared, “I’m so very excited to see Dr. Reese back” and added, “Will we finally see her closure with Dr. Charles? They left on such poor terms. We’ve been waiting for 6 years!”

WOW….Rees is coming back?!?!?!?!?!?!?!?!? THAT is awesome!!!!! #ChicagoMed — Virginia Venit (@Virginia_Venit4) November 14, 2024

I’m so very excited to see Dr. Reese back on #ChicagoMed 🥹. Will we finally see her closure with Dr. Charles? They left on such poor terms. We’ve been waiting for 6 years! https://t.co/GIxLbKiPdn — Ivygrrl (@ivygrrl246) November 14, 2024

https://twitter.com/Willia3Mac/status/1856886023143203196

As one fan posted on X and TV Line explained, Sarah has been gone since season 4, and she had an absolutely brutal exit. After her dad Robert Haywood (Michel Gill) (who she realized was a serial killer… no big deal!) came close to death and it was Dr. Daniel Charles’ (Oliver Platt) fault, Sarah couldn’t stay at Gaffney anymore. Yeah, that would make someone reevaluate their life choices.

It was fascinating seeing Sarah discover her love for psychiatry, and the fact that fans still miss her after so many seasons proves it was a great idea to have her return. At the time, when DiPilo exited after the season 4 premiere, Andrew Schneider, an executive producer, told TV Line: “If we can find, down the line, a storyline that would involve her, we would bring her back.” It looks like the time is now!

Although, of course, there will be more to the story, for now, fans know Sarah will be at Gaffney to help someone with depression, and she and Charles won’t agree. Maybe they’ll have a huge fight and will end up talking about what happened several years back. If that doesn’t happen, it would be a missed opportunity for some real drama and some true connection.

Photo via NBC

Chicago Med fans are also dealing with some major news at Gaffney: Goodwin tells Dr. Dean Archer (Steven Weber) he’ll have a lesser position at the hospital… and Dr. Caitlin Lenox (Sarah Ramos) will now be the boss. Yikes!

Everyone was nervous about what would happen next after last episode’s Archer/Lennox drama, but no one thought this would be the result. Webber told Parade that Lenox will become more human and relatable in the rest of Chicago Med season 10. He said, “We will find out in coming episodes that she has a backstory that will make her more accessible to an audience, who just see her as a pain in the a** right now.”

Webber is right. Currently, viewers aren’t sure they love Lenox, and they definitely want to see Archer as a leader again.

Did my man Archer dirty #ChicagoMed — JC™ (@TheGreatOne_JC) November 14, 2024

We know Archer won’t leave. He’s too good and too important for the show. #ChicagoMed https://t.co/aRjkp8ZBpz — Lucy Lou (@lucylou525) November 14, 2024

I don’t like that decision I don’t like Lennox #ChicagoMed — Vee ♍️ 🎄❄️ (@issimplyamazing) November 14, 2024

Has Chicago Med ever been so chaotic… and so much fun to watch? Between Charles and Sarah seeing each other again and Archer angry about the stunning shift his career has taken, it’s almost too much to unpack. It’s nice to know that the show can deliver so much entertainment even when it’s been on the air for a decade.

Will these strong-willed personalities ever get along? Or will Gaffney become a total and utter disaster? The next episode will tell fans everything… and then make them wait to see more. That’s some more good and bad news!

