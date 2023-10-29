The 10 funniest Squidward memes

Spongebob Squarepants isn’t just an iconic show from our childhoods, but an excellent source of high-quality, relatable memes. Out of all the show’s characters, the cynical, overworked Squidward Tentacles might be responsible for the funniest memes, and if you’ve seen Spongebob memes, you know that’s high praise.

Over time, many of us Spongebob fans find we no longer resemble the optimistic sponge but his Krusty Krab coworker, Squidward. Squidward’s cynicism and frustration becomes more relatable the older we get, and while we can’t change the state of our lives overnight, at least we can laugh about it over some Squidward memes!

Here are 10 of our favorite Squidward memes and meme formats.

1. Squidward packing up his chair

Squidward and his portable lawn chair are a perfect way to depict the feeling of disappointment you get when you click on a link only to be prompted to make an account before you can enjoy it. There are plenty of bait and switch moments in life for you to use this meme.

2. Sleeping Squidward

We’ve all been in a situation where we thought we were late for something, only to realize we don’t have to actually be anywhere in the first place. Abruptly awoken Squidward is the perfect meme to use when you want to explain what anxiety feels like to someone.

3. Squidward watching Spongebob and Patrick from his window

This meme isn’t only one of the best Squidward memes, it’s also one of the most versatile. You can use it to express FOMO, judgement, and even stealthily watching something or someone. The possibilities are nearly endless.

4. Low-quality angry Squidward

Spongebob Squarepants has plenty of low-quality background frames and some of its best memes, like this one, come from these moments. Something about Squidward’s annoyed face really captures a particular feeling we have all felt in moments of frustration.

5. Captain Magma Squidward

Krakatoa! This Squidward captures the feeling of using your brain at full capacity, though in this case, it still wasn’t enough to ace an exam. We’ve all been there.

6. Back-breaking Squidward

It’s hard carrying all that talent on your back: Squidward is an accomplished artist in multiple mediums and an under-appreciated one at that. It’s bound to get him down sometimes.

7. Handsome Squidward

A classic Spongebob meme, handsome Squidward is perfect for comparisons. It works even better when juxtaposed with gross Squidward like in this meme. We’ve all thought we looked good when we got ready at home, only to take a picture and wonder what went wrong.

8. Partying Squidward

This meme isn’t used as often as some of the other memes on this list, but partying Squidward perfectly captures what it feels like to be at a party you don’t want to go to vs. one you do. Like many Squidward memes, this format can be used for a ton of different scenarios.

9. Glasses Squidward

This glasses Squidward meme can be used much like the “Squidward packing up his chair” meme. Use this one next time something almost catches your attention.

10. Exercising Squidward

Not every game is fun to complete 100 percent; sometimes playing a video game is an accomplishment enough. Squidward’s exhausted face is the perfect way to describe this and similar feelings.