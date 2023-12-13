The 15 most iconic Captain Holt quotes from ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’

Like most Mike Schur-written shows, Brooklyn Nine-Nine is as iconic as it is because of the eclectic mix of characters making up the cast. There’s no better example of that than the forever memorable Captain Holt.

Brought to life by the late Andre Braugher, Holt’s cold yet sassy dialogue proved to be a beast, even for the witty Detective Jake Peralta (Andy Samberg). After his passing on Dec. 12, 2023, fans of Brooklyn Nine-Nine were quick to post clips of Braugher’s time on the show, as the actor truly brought Holt to life and made his arguably the most iconic part of the show.

For those who may be unfamiliar with Brooklyn Nine-Nine, the police procedural comedy focuses on the titular precinct of the New York PD, as the team in the Nine-Nine tries to find a new normal under the life of their new Captain, Raymond Holt (Braugher). Running for 8 seasons across Fox and NBC, Brooklyn Nine-Nine won a variety of awards over its run, including two Critics Choice Awards for Braugher as Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series.

In case you need a refresher on why Braugher deserved those awards, we’ve gathered the 15 most iconic quotes from Raymond Holt that for one reason or another, reminded us why he’s easily the best part of every Brooklyn Nine-Nine episode.

“A bold personality. We know what that’s code for. She’s a b****.”

As a show dog expert himself thanks to his beautiful pupper Cheddar, we shouldn’t be surprised Holt knows the ins and outs of the commentary.

“You know me. I see a pair of thick, weighty breasts, and all logic flies out the window.”

With how dead-pan Braugher’s delivery is as Holt, anytime Holt has to start acting straight, you almost wanna fall for the act.

“Why is no one having a good time? I specifically requested it!”

Sometimes you have to do what you have to do as a boss, and Holt knows he’s got to tell his precinct to just let loose from time to time.

“Ding dong, the Wuntch is dead!”

Seeing Holt go head to head with Kyra Sedgwick as Madeline Wuntch was hilarious every single time, especially seeing Holt party after he found out about her death. Plus who doesn’t love a good bagel chucked at their head?

“The statistical analysis, it’s so beautiful.”

Who knew such a powerful set of statistics could move a man like Holt to tears? Not us, because when was the last time you thought about Moneyball starring Brad Pitt?

“Vindication!”

Shame on Amy (Melissa Fumero) for trying to hide away the artistic genius shown through Holt’s balloon arch. He absolutely deserved vindication.

“You’re not Cheddar. You’re just some common b****.”

It’s no surprise the Halloween Heist episodes of Brooklyn Nine-Nine are often seen as the best, and it’s moments like these that solidify their place at the top of everyone’s top 10 lists.

“Yas queen!”

Captain Holt doesn’t hide away from his sexuality and is open about being a gay black police officer. But considering his stern, expressionless appearance, anytime he gets to play into stereotypical gay behavior is a delight. You do get to play the gay card Holt.

“No. for now on, call me…. Velvet Thunder!”

Jake and Holt’s relationship is arguably the best, as they seem like oil and water, but they have their moments where they mesh perfectly and get to both act like children.

“You know what else is interesting? Grenades!”

Similar to the above example, Holt gets to play into his childish side when he works one-on-one with Jake and it’s a win-win getting to see Samberg and Braugher play off each other.

“I have just erased…. everything.”

Anytime we get to hear about young Holt and his adventures of climbing the NYPD’s ranks, it’s hilarious. Especially when he tries to argue with Amy about why he and presentations don’t go well together.

“I did mean woke. But it’s grammatically incorrect.”

Holt always tries to relate to his team, but of course, his analytical side gets the best of him usually.

“BONE!”

The whiplash you get from Captain Holt being disgusted that anyone would talk about his bedroom activities in that nature to yelling to Kevin about boning in front of the entire office will have you in stitches.

“No one will ever believe you.”

Holt knows exactly how to mess with his team, and while he tries to save his antics for special occasions, he can’t help himself from time to time. Like getting Jake in on his hula-hooping secret and then deleting all the evidence.

“Oh damn! Oh Damn! OH DAMN!”

And that, ladies and gentlemen, is three hot damns. Arguably the most iconic line from Holt across the entire show, it even got a special shout-out during the episode “The Box” as Jake was waiting for 3 “Hot Damns.” We thank you for your service Captain Holt, and we’ll miss you, Andre Braugher.