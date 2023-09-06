What are Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon’s net worths?

Here's how much money these two Hollywood heavyweights have tucked away.

Sedgwick and Bacon, Bacon and Sedgwick — this iconic “it” couple go together like bacon… and eggs? We’ll think of a better analogy later. The point is, these two lovebirds have been together for over 35 years, and in Hollywood, that might as well be a millennium.

Congrats to Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon. In or out of the public eye, three decades of marriage is something worth celebrating in this day and age.

Celebrating their wedding anniversary this past Monday, Sedgwick and Bacon’s love affair continues to stand the test of time. When asked by NBC’s Today what the secret to a long, happy marriage was, Bacon quickly shut down that line of questioning outright.

“No secret. Never have the secret. The secret is don’t ask a celebrity on how to stay married.”

Now, with the recent announcement of Kevin Bacon’s new podcast — Six Degrees with Kevin Bacon, Kyra and Kevin are officially back on the brain. Not that they went anywhere.

That in mind, and looking at their extensive marriage and career, folks can’t help but wonder…

How much are Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon worth?

Well as it stands, trying to parse out exactly what each of them is worth difficult is actually quite difficult. Mainly because they share assets on account of their marriage. That said, the acting and entertaining duo seems to be worth (as a combined estimate) somewhere in the ballpark of $45 million dollars. Yikes. That’s a lot of cheddar cheese. Good for them.

All things considered, that makes sense. These two have been in some of the entertainment industry’s most iconic pieces of work, and keep us wanting more.

Kevin found his fame in Footloose, Tremors, Apollo 13, and many more. And who could forget the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special? Kevin Bacon is the man. Plus, his last name is Bacon — which is pretty cool.

Then there’s Kyra. Kyra stole our hearts in on and off the big screen. Lending her talent to movies like The Edge of Seventeen or Singles, and acting in TV shows like Brooklyn Nine-Nine and The Closer. It stands to reason projects like these would net the pair a decent chunk of change.

In the end though, what’s the money matter if you’re not happy? The best part about that 45 million dollars has got to be that it’s shared between two people that actually love each other. Well, that, and the fact that it’s an eye-watering $45 million frikken’ dollars.